Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will report $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAX opened at $78.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

