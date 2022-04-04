Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GAU. Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.26.

GAU opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$146.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

