Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
