STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.50.

STEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, March 20th.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.87.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

