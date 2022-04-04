Scotiabank Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$12.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.75.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$8.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.64.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

