Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $423.88 on Monday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.