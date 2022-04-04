Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.20) to GBX 1,650 ($21.61) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,350 ($43.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.92) to GBX 3,030 ($39.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.84).

FEVR opened at GBX 1,785 ($23.38) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,912.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,315.64. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.61). The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 53.37 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

