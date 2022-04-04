Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 82 ($1.07).

AGR stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Assura has a one year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

