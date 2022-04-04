N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:BWNG opened at GBX 31.45 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.53. The company has a market capitalization of £144.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 24.53 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.85 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.40.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

