British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,100 ($40.61) price target on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.02) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.78) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.12) to GBX 3,675 ($48.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,735.63 ($48.93).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,226 ($42.26) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,218.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,869.14. The company has a market capitalization of £73.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.15), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($364,911.68). Insiders acquired a total of 15 shares of company stock valued at $45,985 in the last 90 days.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.