Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 81 ($1.06) price objective on the stock.

DFCH opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Friday. Distribution Finance Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 64.61 ($0.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Distribution Finance Capital alerts:

About Distribution Finance Capital (Get Rating)

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Finance Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Finance Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.