Entain (LON:ENT) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENT. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($28.36) to GBX 2,060 ($26.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.79).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,652 ($21.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.75). The firm has a market cap of £9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,613.45.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.86) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,067.07).

About Entain (Get Rating)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.