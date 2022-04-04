Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.19.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.