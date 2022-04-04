Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.19.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

BrandShield Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.