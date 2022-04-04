Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.38.

FRSH opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 1,265,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $49,162,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

