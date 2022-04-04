Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.