Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JYNT. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $36.54 on Friday. Joint has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Joint by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Joint by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Joint by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Joint by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

