ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $146.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.17.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

