Reviewing Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) & BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 4.27 -$1.95 million N/A N/A BRP Group $567.29 million 5.63 -$30.65 million ($0.59) -47.07

Tian Ruixiang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -5.40% 6.29% 2.91%

Risk & Volatility

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tian Ruixiang and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

BRP Group has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.84%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

BRP Group beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families. The Specialty segment delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals, and industry businesses the access to specialty markets, as well as capabilities and programs requiring underwriting and placement. This segment also operates as a managing general agent of the Future platform, which delivers proprietary, technology-enabled insurance solutions. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in its communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage to seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals through a network of primarily independent contractor agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

