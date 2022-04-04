Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Titon stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Titon has a 1-year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £10.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78.
Titon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.