Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Titon stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Titon has a 1-year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £10.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78.

Titon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

