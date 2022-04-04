Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 225” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.66) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a market cap of £34.04 billion and a PE ratio of -252.80.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.