B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $359.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.36.

SEDG stock opened at $322.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

