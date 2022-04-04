Analysts Anticipate Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will report $5.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. Banco Bradesco reported sales of $5.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year sales of $20.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $20.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.40 billion to $22.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 80.5% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 45,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

