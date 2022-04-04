Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will report $235.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.60 million. CONMED posted sales of $232.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,698,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CONMED by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CONMED by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $149.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.98. CONMED has a 52-week low of $117.62 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

