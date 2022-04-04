Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €52.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.40 ($68.57) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.15 ($69.40).

FRA:DPW opened at €42.50 ($46.70) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a one year high of €41.32 ($45.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €47.59 and a 200-day moving average of €52.42.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

