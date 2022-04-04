The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€58.40” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.34 ($67.40).

Shares of VNA opened at €43.20 ($47.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. Vonovia has a one year low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a one year high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

