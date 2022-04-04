FY2022 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Reduced by KeyCorp

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $13.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $15.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESS. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.19.

Shares of ESS opened at $353.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.53. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $273.67 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

