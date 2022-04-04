Swisscom AG Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swisscom in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCMWY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Swisscom (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

