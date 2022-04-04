Swisscom AG Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swisscom in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.51%.
Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Swisscom (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.