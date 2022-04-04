Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $139.70 million, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 201.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 830.77%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.