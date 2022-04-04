Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.22 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 11,989,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

