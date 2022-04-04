Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €152.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($167.03) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Barclays set a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.57 ($152.28).

ETR SAP opened at €99.75 ($109.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. SAP has a twelve month low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($142.57).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

