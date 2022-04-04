Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($56.04) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.27 ($51.95).

DUE opened at €26.92 ($29.58) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($48.44). The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.31 and a 200-day moving average of €37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

