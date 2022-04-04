HSBC Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.34) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.21) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.55) price target on Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($11.10) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.90 ($10.88).

Metro stock opened at €8.00 ($8.79) on Friday. Metro has a one year low of €6.75 ($7.42) and a one year high of €12.30 ($13.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.43. The company has a market cap of $23.80 million and a P/E ratio of 72.07.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

