JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €37.50 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($41.21) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.29 ($43.17).

Shares of ALO opened at €21.09 ($23.18) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.04. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($41.07).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

