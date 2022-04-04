Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.21 ($40.89).

Shares of RNO opened at €24.08 ($26.46) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.61. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

