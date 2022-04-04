Reviewing Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.31 billion 2.74 $6.23 billion $4.93 12.10 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$342.25 million ($2.22) -7.71

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 22.80% 45.27% 13.59% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.48% -42.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 1 8 7 0 2.38 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $74.13, indicating a potential upside of 24.24%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.09, indicating a potential upside of 87.56%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology, and cell therapy patients. In addition, the company provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Merck & Co, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'UniversitÃ© de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

