$149.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to post $149.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.47 million and the lowest is $146.78 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $146.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $605.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.79 million to $618.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $628.38 million, with estimates ranging from $600.34 million to $654.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,920 shares of company stock valued at $184,346. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

