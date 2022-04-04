StockNews.com Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

