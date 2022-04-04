StockNews.com Downgrades Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to Hold

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

NYSE:WSM opened at $141.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average of $170.13.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,030 shares of company stock worth $8,152,416. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

