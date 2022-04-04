I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $17.51 on Friday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.