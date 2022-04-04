Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Hold

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 53,393 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

