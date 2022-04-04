Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $34,641,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $109,087,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 230,591 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

