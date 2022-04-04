SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,150.00.

SGSOY opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. SGS has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

