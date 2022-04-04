Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Atlas Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Atlas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATCO. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $9,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 133,093 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

