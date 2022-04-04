JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

Shares of JPM opened at $135.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after buying an additional 26,082 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

