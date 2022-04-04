AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $57.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

