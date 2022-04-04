Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CORZ. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CORZ opened at 8.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.63. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 5.82 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

