Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

SBT stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.72. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,557 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

