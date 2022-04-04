Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UUUU opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

