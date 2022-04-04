Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Par Pacific stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $810.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $896,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 742,509 shares of company stock valued at $11,111,952. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $18,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

