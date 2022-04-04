StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE LEU opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

